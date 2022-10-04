Sunderland - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 13
Stadium of Light / 04.10.2022
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
Blackpool
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland
Blackpool
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1173124
2
Norwich CityNOR
1172223
3
ReadingREA
1170421
4
BurnleyBUR
1146118
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1153318
8
SunderlandSUN
1144316
19
BlackpoolBLP
1132611
