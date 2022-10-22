Sunderland - Burnley

Championship / Matchday 17
Stadium of Light / 22.10.2022
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
Burnley
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Burnley

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
13
SunderlandSUN
1555520
