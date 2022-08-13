Sunderland - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 3
Stadium of Light / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
8
Queens Park RangersQPR
21013
