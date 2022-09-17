Swansea City - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 11
Swansea.com Stadium / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Swansea City

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
17
Hull CityHUL
932411
22
Swansea CitySWA
92349
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Watford
-
-
Sunderland
17/09
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Cardiff City
17/09
Queens Park Rangers
-
-
Stoke City
17/09
Luton Town
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
17/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Swansea City and Hull City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Swansea City and Hull City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.