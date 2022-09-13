Swansea City - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 10
Swansea.com Stadium / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Swansea City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
19
Swansea CitySWA
82339
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Huddersfield Town
-
-
Wigan Athletic
13/09
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Watford
13/09
Hull City
-
-
Stoke City
13/09
Middlesbrough
-
-
Cardiff City
13/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Swansea City and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 September 2022.

Catch the latest Swansea City and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.