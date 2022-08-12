Watford - Burnley

Championship / Matchday 3
Vicarage Road Stadium / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Burnley

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
3
WatfordWAT
21104
Follow the Championship live Football match between Watford and Burnley with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest Watford and Burnley news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.