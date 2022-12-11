Watford - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 22
Vicarage Road Stadium / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
21118241
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
22125541
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
221201036
4
Norwich CityNOR
22105735
5
Preston North EndPRE
2297634
6
WatfordWAT
2196633
21
Hull CityHUL
21731124
