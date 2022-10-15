Watford - Norwich City

Championship / Matchday 15
Vicarage Road Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford
Norwich City
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Norwich City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
14
WatfordWAT
1345417
