Watford - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 6
Vicarage Road Stadium / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
17
Queens Park RangersQPR
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Luton Town
-
-
Sheffield United
20:00
Sunderland
-
-
Norwich City
27/08
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Stoke City
27/08
Blackpool
-
-
Bristol City
27/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Watford and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Watford and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.