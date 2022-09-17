Watford - Sunderland

Championship / Matchday 11
Vicarage Road Stadium / 17.09.2022
Watford
Not started
-
-
Sunderland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford
Sunderland
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Sunderland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
6
SunderlandSUN
942314
10
WatfordWAT
934213
