West Bromwich Albion - Blackpool

Championship / Matchday 19
The Hawthorns / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Blackpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
18110733
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1785429
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
15
BlackpoolBLP
1764722
24
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
1728714
