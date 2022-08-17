West Bromwich Albion - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 4
The Hawthorns / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
Birmingham CityBIR
42117
3
WatfordWAT
42117
5
Swansea CitySWA
42117
6
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
22
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
30212
