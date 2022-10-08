West Bromwich Albion - Luton Town

Championship / Matchday 14
The Hawthorns / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Luton Town
Luton Town
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1273224
2
Norwich CityNOR
1273224
3
ReadingREA
1271422
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1263321
5
BurnleyBUR
1247119
9
Luton TownLUT
1245317
22
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
1217410
Follow the Championship live Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

