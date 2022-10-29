West Bromwich Albion - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 18
The Hawthorns / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield United
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
23
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
1628614
