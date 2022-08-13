Wigan Athletic - Bristol City

Championship / Matchday 3
DW Stadium / 13.08.2022
Wigan Athletic
Not started
-
-
Bristol City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Wigan Athletic

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
15
Wigan AthleticWIG
20202
23
Bristol CityBRI
20020
