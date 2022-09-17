Wigan Athletic - Reading

Championship / Matchday 11
DW Stadium / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Wigan Athletic

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
11
Wigan AthleticWIG
834113
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Hull City
17/09
Watford
-
-
Sunderland
17/09
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Cardiff City
17/09
Queens Park Rangers
-
-
Stoke City
17/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Wigan Athletic and Reading with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Wigan Athletic and Reading news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.