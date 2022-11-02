Wigan Athletic - Stoke City

Championship / Matchday 19
DW Stadium / 02.11.2022
Wigan Athletic
Not started
-
-
Stoke City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wigan Athletic
Stoke City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Wigan Athletic

Stoke City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
20
Stoke CitySTO
1754819
21
Wigan AthleticWIG
1754819
