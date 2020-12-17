FRIDAY'S BIG STORIES

It's alright, Ron

Football Eurosport to air ‘Loving Maradona’ documentary on Monday evening AN HOUR AGO

It was difficult to look at anyone but Cristiano Ronaldo when Robert Lewandowski collected FIFA's The Best award as 2020’s top male player on Thursday night. Well, we think he collected it, anyway. We were too busy looking at Ronaldo, and it certainly wasn't given to him...

Few would disagree with Lewandowski winning, what with scoring 55 goals as Bayern Munich won the treble, while Ronaldo – as Portugal captain – even made the Poland striker his first pick.

However. However… that did not prevent Ronaldo from looking decidedly glum when the trophy was making its way to Lewandowski via president Infantino himself. Almost as if he knew he’d been made to dress up and 'attend' the Zoom 'ceremony' without having won the main men’s prize, Ronaldo made no desire to act like he wanted to be there, wherever 'there' was.

Think disgruntled A Level student with exams coming up and but is still forced to sit through General Studies lessons…

Cheer up, Cristiano! Image credit: Getty Images

Perhaps then, in our search for the benefit of the doubt, Ronaldo had just learned of the voting breakdown.

He had made Messi his No 2 pick, how kind, but the favour was not returned as the Argentina captain selected Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lewandowki ahead of his old rival.

Messi, you sly dog.

Bronze’s shock at golden prize

There was victory for England’s present and England’s future on Thursday night, too. England Women’s defender Lucy Bronze was decidedly shocked when scooping The Best women’s player award ahead of Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard.

The Manchester City star was blown away to have won, and her award's speech was as humble as you'd expect: "To have won it, I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I'm feeling. If there's anything that 2020 has taught us it's to appreciate every moment. Winning this award now, I'll appreciate it more than ever and I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life."

In this handout image provided by FIFA, Lucy Bronze is seen giving a acceptance speech via video link after winning The Best FIFA Women's Player during the The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. Image credit: Getty Images

Then there was future England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman, who took home (can you take home an award if you're Zooming from home when collecting it?) the top coach award, not because she’s taking over the Lionesses soon, but because she led an utterly dominant Netherlands side through a qualifying campaign towards to a Euros she won’t end up coaching them in.

Still, Netherlands’ loss could well be England’s gain at the rescheduled Euro 2022, but first there is the tantalising prospect of Wiegman vs Phil Neville at the Tokyo Olympics should the Dutch come up against Team GB.

United’s bouncebackability

Manchester United played last night. They won, too, having come back from a goal down against still-winless Sheffield United to win 3-2 at Bramall Lane.

Fans of the visiting United would have had that sinking feeling when Dean Henderson unexpectedly started against his former side and then suspiciously gifted David McGoldrick the opener inside five minutes.

But undeterred, the Red Devils bounced back, scoring three times in the first half – Marcus Rashford x 2, Anthony Martial x 1 – before McGoldrick’s late second made for a nervy finish which the visiting United survived.

It means the visiting United have now won six away games in a row having gone a goal down in the Premier League. A strange feat, one to celebrate in parts and question in others. Now about that home form…

IN OTHER NEWS

There's a new Roo in town

And he has just 253 goals to go before he matches his dad’s record at Old Trafford.

Kai has some seriously big shoes to follow, but all credit to the 11-year-old for signing with the Manchester United academy. Wayne’s one proud dad!

IN THE CHANNELS

Just Heung-min Son's laugh getting us through Friday morning. "What an assist!" he jokes with Jan Vertonghen, who expertly played the ball to Son, who then did some of the work when running about 80 yards before scoring what is officially, by FIFA's standards, the best goal of last season against Burnley. That's just the best goal in general, not specifically against Burnley...

RETRO CORNER

Some big names have won the Puskas Award, and with Son joining the likes of Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Mohamed Salah in winning the award for goal of the year, let’s remember Hamit Altıntop’s 2010 award-winning biff instead. That. Is a goal.

COMING UP

A weekend of football. You’ve got Liverpool at Crystal Palace, Manchester City at Southampton and Arsenal at Everton all on Saturday. Spurs v Leicester and Man Utd v Leeds the pick of Sunday’s bunch. Then Chelsea hosting West Ham Monday. That’s just the Premier League, we know. Other leagues are available.

Football 'We never make it easy for ourselves' - Solskjaer 2 HOURS AGO