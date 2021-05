Football

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: 'It's mathematically possible' - Mikel Arteta hasn't given up on Europe

Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a defensive howler in the 16th minute to score the winner as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to stop the hosts from moving third in the English Premier League. It was Arsenal's third straight league victory and a much-needed morale booster after their loss in the Europa League semi-finals.

00:00:27, 33 minutes ago