Football

Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle: 'A big relief' - Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner ending goal drought

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that it was a 'big relief' for Timo Werner to finally end his goal drought, as The Blues beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday, to go back up into fourth in the league.

00:01:05, 0 views, 12 hours ago