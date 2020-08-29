Bright fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner to put the Super League champions ahead behind closed doors at the celebrated venue and substitute Cuthbert sealed victory late on shortly after City had Jill Scott sent off.

FA Cup holders City threatened in the first half when Chloe Kelly was denied by the woodwork but Chelsea were comfortable winners.

It was the first women's Community Shield to be staged since 2008 and was a curtain raiser ahead of the men's clash between Liverpool and Arsenal later on Saturday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Ian Chadband)

