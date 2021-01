Football

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard praises 'outstanding' Mason Mount after late victory against Fulham

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke after his side defeated Fulham 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Lampard praised match-winner Mason Mount for his influence on Chelsea's performance after he scored the only goal of the game in the final 15 minutes at Craven Cottage. He praised the 22-year-old's "effort, attitute and quality of play" and called him "outstanding".

