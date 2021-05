Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says it will be a 'shock' to see fans at Wembley for the FA Cup final

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he almost forgot that Chelsea will play the FA Cup final with the spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The Blues face Leicester in the showpiece event in front of 21,000 fans who will be attending as part of a test event as supporters are slowly being welcomed back to watch live sport.

00:00:36, an hour ago