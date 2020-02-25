Goals from Robert Lewandowski and two from ex-Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry were enough to see off the 10-man Blues, for whom Marcos Alonso was sent off in the second half, but it was the nature of the defeat that will have been most concerning to Lampard and Chelsea's fans.

"That is the level of Bayern," said the manager. "We didn’t get everything bang on. We weren’t comfortable on the ball, that was the biggest disappointment. It was a harsh lesson. This is Champions League football.

"In the first half we suffered in moments, but we stayed in the game. The first goal had a slip, but they have a clinical nature.

"In the bigger picture we saw there is a lot of quality in their team. There is a lot to them. But we can’t look back on anything. We are fighting for the top four and we have to go to Munich and show a lot of pride. I will keep working."

Chelsea were a clear second-best to the Bundesliga champions throughout, and their misery was compounded when defender Alonso was red-carded late on for throwing his arm into the face of Lewandowski.

It renders the second leg in Munich in three week's time little more than a formality as the Blues now look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

"[The players] need to use it as a positive effect," said Lampard. It might not feel like it this evening. A lot of players there haven’t played it, or maybe a few years ago. When you have an eye opener the only answer is to just look at yourself.

"I thought Mateo Kovacic played with a personality and character. Tonight wasn’t a night where we showed that. I learnt about the players. We went with the system that worked well at the weekend. It is how you go up about that."