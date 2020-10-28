Rudiger, 27, has not featured this season and was linked with a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain in the summer transfer window but looks set to return to the lineup with centre back Thiago Silva rested for the trip to Russia.

"I've had discussions with Antonio. I've always had a positive relationship with him," Lampard told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match.

Football Barcelona agree to join European Super League, says Bartomeu AN HOUR AGO

"Everything I do, I do for the club and selections and the team, and at the minute sometimes you have to have players out of the squad and it is big news for everybody.

"He is in the squad and in contention to play."

Chelsea's opening Group E match against Sevilla finished goalless last week, and the club are without a win in three games in all competitions. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

transfers Man Utd to launch Upamecano bid next summer - Paper Round 5 HOURS AGO