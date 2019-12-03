Chelsea expect decision on transfer ban appeal soon -Lampard

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18. They were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs($600,000).

The club filed an appeal with CAS in June in a bid to be able to recruit in the January transfer window. Lampard was asked at a news conference when a decision could be expected.

"Very soon, I believe. Days, I think," he replied.

"I haven't heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea's plans for January) until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

Lampard has guided a youthful Chelsea side to fourth in the Premier League this season. They face Aston Villa on Wednesday night. ($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)