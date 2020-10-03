Palace had stifled Chelsea in a goalless first half but Chilwell punished them for a rare defensive error, firing home from close range in the 50th minute after Mamadou Sakho fluffed a clearance, allowing Cesar Azpilicueta to line up a cross.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 66th minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner and Zouma rose above everyone else in the box to meet a cross by Chilwell and send a header past Vicente Guaita.

Jorginho made sure of the win when he converted two penalties in the space of five minutes late in the game.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be as happy with his team's first clean sheet of the season as the four goals they scored.

Lampard made six changes to the team that salvaged a 3-3 draw after being 3-0 behind at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, four of them at the back as he gave league debuts to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and left back Chilwell. (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Christian Radnedge)

