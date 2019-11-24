Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

The table-toppers needed just two minutes to take the lead, So-Yun Ji drilling a superb free kick into the top corner despite Birmingham's teenage keeper Hannah Hampton getting a hand to it.

Centre-back Millie Bright added a superb second goal after a marauding run through the middle and she then set up England for the third just before halftime.

Spence struck twice in four second-half minutes before England rifled home her second goal to give Chelsea a resounding 6-0 away win.

Reading bounced back from Rachel Rowe's red card and a two-goal deficit to beat West Ham 3-2 away, with Jade Moore firing the winner in the 83rd minute to complete a stunning comeback.

It was a also good day for both Manchester clubs, with Pauline Bremer scoring twice for City as they thrashed Bristol City 5-0 and Leah Galton netting a brace as United hammered Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at home.

Everton cruised to a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur while their Merseyside rivals Liverpool remain bottom of the table with a single point after seven games following their 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal.

Unbeaten Chelsea lead the league on 19 points after seven games, with Manchester City and Arsenal a point behind them and Everton fourth on 15 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)