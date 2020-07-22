Football

Chelsea legend Dan Petrescu hospitalised with Covid-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Chelsea legend Dan Petrescu hospitalised with Covid-19

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Chelsea legend Dan Petrescu has been hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Petrescu, currently boss of Romanian club CFR Cluj, was among 13 players or staff who have tested positive for the virus and will be in hospital for at least 48 hours, according to a report in Digi Sport.

Football

Steven Gerrard turns down Bristol City job – report

34 MINUTES AGO

The right-back, 52, spent five years at Stamford Bridge, winning the FA Cup, the League Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup between 1995 and 2000.

The 95-cap international also had spells at Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton before retiring in 2003.

Petrescu is in his second stint with Cluj, having managed the club between 2017 and 2018 before leaving for Guizhou Hengfeng.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arsenal confident of keeping him, but Aubameyang wants Barcelona move – Euro Papers

00:01:24

Football

Soccer - Ukraine to open stadiums for fans in 'test mode'

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Canada midfielder Fleming joins WSL champions Chelsea

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On