Chelsea legend Dan Petrescu hospitalised with Covid-19

Chelsea legend Dan Petrescu has been hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Petrescu, currently boss of Romanian club CFR Cluj, was among 13 players or staff who have tested positive for the virus and will be in hospital for at least 48 hours, according to a report in Digi Sport.

Football Steven Gerrard turns down Bristol City job – report 34 MINUTES AGO

The right-back, 52, spent five years at Stamford Bridge, winning the FA Cup, the League Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup between 1995 and 2000.

The 95-cap international also had spells at Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton before retiring in 2003.

Petrescu is in his second stint with Cluj, having managed the club between 2017 and 2018 before leaving for Guizhou Hengfeng.

Play Icon WATCH Arsenal confident of keeping him, but Aubameyang wants Barcelona move – Euro Papers 00:01:24

Football Soccer - Ukraine to open stadiums for fans in 'test mode' 3 HOURS AGO