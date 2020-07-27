Chelsea must now look to close gap to Liverpool, Man City: Lampard

July 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said.

Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in their final Premier League game of the season.

"I suppose at Chelsea we have to be careful getting excited by top-four finishes, but coming into the job, I don't think a lot of people put us in that bracket," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"We know where we are at, it is a progress and can we get better and now we've secured top four can we look to improve to close that gap?

"The gap is there for a reason and there because Manchester City and Liverpool have taken it to different levels."

Chelsea play Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1 before taking on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Aug. 8. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

