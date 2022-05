Football

Chelsea 'never feel safe' after 'very disappointing' defeat to Everton - Thomas Tuchel

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea suffered a setback in their bid for a top-three finish in this season's English Premier League, as Richarlison's 46th minute goal secured a 1-0 win for relegation-threatened Everton - who gave their own survival hopes a welcome boost with victory - at Goodison Park on Sunday.

00:01:12, an hour ago