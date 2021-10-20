FIFA have confirmed that the relocated 2021 Club World Cup will now be held in the United Arab Emirates in "early 2022".

The organisation's president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the Middle Eastern country had been selected as the replacement for original host nation Japan.

Japan had withdrawn due to the coronavirus and FIFA have now opted to bring the tournament back to the UAE, which has hosted the competition on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018.

All fixtures have previously been held in either Abu Dhabi or Al-Ain, with Champions League winners Chelsea set for a visit to sunnier climes in the opening months of next year, though dates are to be finalised.

Infantino also confirmed that all 211 member nations of the body would convene on December 20 for a global summit meeting and presentation about the "future of football".

"It was decided that the Club World Cup 2021 will be played in early 2022," Infantino said at a FIFA council meeting.

"The host will be the United Arab Emirates, the UAE, who have hosted this event already a few times."

Auckland City of New Zealand and Al Ahly, winners of the CAF Champions League, are the two other teams confirmed for the competition with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side will enter at the semi-final stage - the European representative at the tournament has not failed to win the Club World Cup since the Londoners' last participation.

A Chelsea side guided by Rafa Benitez was on that occasion beaten by Corinthians in the final in Yokohama, Japan.

The relocation of the 2021 tournament should see Al Jazira Club make their second appearance at the global footballing tournament as the most recent winners of the UAE Pro League.

