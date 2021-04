Football

‘Chelsea off form because we were so good’ - Sam Allardyce after huge win for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce insisted his side's huge 5-2 win over Chelsea in the Premier League was all down to the quality of their performance. "People cannot say that Chelsea were under par, or cannot say it's because they went down to 10 men," said the West Brom boss. Chelsea, continued Allardyce, "were off form because we were so good".

