The Italian was sacked after failing to secure Champions League football during the 2017/18 campaign, despite lifting the FA Cup.

Conte launched a legal battle against the west London club after not receiving compensation following his departure, and The Times reported on Wednesday that a three-person panel has sided with the former Juventus boss in the case.

Antonio Conte's departure from Chelsea was acrimoniousPA Sport

It brings an end to a 10-month feud, with Chelsea having claimed that their former head coach's behaviour towards Diego Costa - who was told he could leave via text message - as well as a number of players and club executives, had put him in breach of his contract.

Chelsea angered Conte by waiting two months after the end of last season to sack him - therefore impacting his chances of finding another position ahead of the new campaign - but the Italian is now in talks over becoming the new Inter Milan head coach.

Conte has been paid for the final year of his three-year deal and the 49-year-old's payoff means that Chelsea have paid £92.9m in compensation to former managers during the Roman Abramovich era.

Diego Costa fell out with Conte, but Chelsea have lost their legal battleReuters

Despite a third-placed finish and with the prospect of silverware in the Europa League final against Arsenal next week, that figure could rise this summer with current head coach Maurizio Sarri expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

Derby manager and former midfielder Frank Lampard has been strongly linked with the post.

Chelsea pay-offs since 2003

Antonio Conte (July 2018): £9m

Guus Hiddink (May 2016): None

Jose Mourinho (Dec 2015): £8.3m (for him and his staff)

Rafael Benítez (May 2013): None

Roberto Di Matteo (Nov 2012): £10.7m

Roberto Di Matteo was unable to build on lifting the Champions League as interim bossGetty Images

Andre Villas-Boas (March 2012): £12m

Carlo Ancelotti (May 2011): £6m

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Feb 2009): £12.6m

Avram Grant (May 2008): £5.2m

Jose Mourinho (Sept 2007): £23.1 (for him and his staff)

Claudio Ranieri (May 2004): £6m

TOTAL: £92.9m