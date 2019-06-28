The Budesliga champions are determined to bring Hudson-Odoi to the Allianz Arena, after missing out on signing him during the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News claim the German club have tabled an offer lower than the £30m submitted six months ago, with his current contract at Stamford Bridge expiring next summer.

Chelsea are refusing to sell the 18-year-old winger, who has been ruled out of action until Christmas after rupturing his Achilles against Burnley in April.

Video - Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination 01:36

Hudson-Odoi saw his first-team opportunities under former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri limited, with his first Premier League start coming only earlier that month in the 3-0 win over Brighton.

The England international is allowed to speak to clubs outside the UK in January, when a pre-contract agreement can be signed, but Chelsea are hopeful of prolonging the academy product's stay.

Having sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £130m earlier this summer, Chelsea see Hudson-Odoi as an integral part of their future plans, with a two-window transfer ban looming.