Football

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi put dancing shoes on after Club World Cup win over Palmeiras

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi showed off their dance moves after Club World Cup glory. The pair carried on the celebrations into the dressing room as they danced away to music. Teammate Mateo Kovacic was not tempted to join in and opted for some celebratory food instead!

00:01:20, an hour ago