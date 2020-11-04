The 21-year-old German, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the close season for a reported 71 million pounds ($92.24 million), is self-isolating.
Havertz has scored four goals in 10 games for the London club in all competitions this season. ($1 = 0.7697 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Football
Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir
Football
Another Caicedo late show gives depleted Lazio point at Zenit
Football
UEFA Champions League Standings