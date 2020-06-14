Football

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared," Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

Football

Behind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan

5 HOURS AGO

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action."

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Napoli coach Gattuso struggles with new regulations

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Behind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Napoli coach Gattuso struggles with new regulations

5 HOURS AGO
Football

Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca

6 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Two positive tests from eighth round of Premier League testing

6 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleBehind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan