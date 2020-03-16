Chelsea's first-team players and coaching staff are all in self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The Mirror reported that Mount and Rice, both England internationals, were playing a five-a-side game at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.

It is understood that Chelsea players have been reminded about the self-isolation protocols and they are expected to resume training only when they are out of isolation on March 22-23.

West Ham said last week that some club personnel are self-isolating after making direct contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta -- who also tested positive for the virus -- but the players were not self-isolating.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has been responsible for an unprecedented shutdown of world sport.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 people and over 6,500 have died. The United Kingdom has nearly 1,400 cases with 35 deaths.