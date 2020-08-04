Chelsea's Pedro undergoes surgery for shoulder injury

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, the 33-year-old said on Tuesday.

Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American, who scored in the first half, pulled up with a hamstring problem.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support," Pedro said on Instagram.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - The latest on Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and Alexis Sanchez AN HOUR AGO

Pedro, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the month, has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Transfers 'Gutted' Chris Smalling leaves Roma after successful loan spell 2 HOURS AGO