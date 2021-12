Football

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel looks ahead to Zenit tie in Champions League after 'set-backs' - 'We prepare to win'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "Even if we are very likely to have some changes tomorrow, we will prepare the team to win this game and we will arrive with the will to win this game and nothing else and we will push forward and stay positive and not let our moods be affected by circumstances that we unfortunately cannot influence."

00:02:02, 9 minutes ago