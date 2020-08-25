Chelsea's transfer gamble – The Warm-Up

Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva look set to join Chelsea imminently, but does Frank Lampard’s transfer splurge represent a sizable risk?

Frank Lampard's supermarket sweep could run into problems

Chelsea Football Club are having themselves a transfer window. As things stand they have signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all imminent.

They represent substantial upgrades in all areas. So far, so good. However, it fails to address the glaring weakness in the team: goalkeeper. It seems incumbent Kepa Arrizabalaga will be incumbent upon the season's start.

Yet, Chelsea's transfer gamble is not linked to the fact they appear to be betting on a resurgence in form by Kepa; no, their gamble is the same gamble every team takes with a sizable overhaul - can they integrate multiple players who have played in wildly different systems?

A fairly standard gamble then? Well, no. Chelsea's gamble is complicated by the fact that the 2020-21 season has been truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is five weeks shorter than usual with no winter break. Coaches will be offered very limited time to coach; international players will have a game roughly every 3-4 days next season, leading to a cycle of play-recover-play.

Should Chelsea have teething problems - and overhauls tend to have teething problems - there will be precious little time available to Frank Lampard to actually address and coach through them. Further, the complexities of elite-level football means that the aforementioned integration is - to varying degrees - a season-long endeavour, and, thus, time on the training pitch during the season is crucial to this process. In fact, continuity could be key to success next season.

It seems a risk worth taking for the pool of talent they are accumulating, and it seems the club are wise to the problem in attempting to get their recruitment done early. But it remains a risk and a risk multiplied by the unique nature of this coming season.

Obviously, the international-level players Chelsea have or will sign will acclimatise within one training session and prove The Warm-Up knows nothing. Nothing.

Luis Suarez the footballer deserved better

Luis Suarez is no longer the player he once was - physically, he has, truth be told, struggled for a few years. Yet, his contract at the club was renewed in 2019 to run through to 2021 with an option for a further year.

However, the player has now been deemed surplus to requirements by incoming boss Ronald Koeman. Therefore, according to RAC1, he called Suarez to inform him that he'd "not be counting on him this season."

The 33-year-old, who has won four Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, the Club World Cup and the Champions League during his time at the club, will now have his contract terminated.

This represents yet another illogical decision by a rudderless club with limited direction and no acumen. To be clear, Barcelona, a club who had to make an emergency signing after the winter window had closed in Martin Braithwaite and have limited-to-no money to spend in the transfer market are set to terminate the contract of their - bar Lionel Messi - most reliable goalscorer. They'll need a replacement but any attempts to acquire one will be hamstrung by a wage bill that is, according to reports, the highest in world sport.

Also, it strikes The Warm-Up as a risky strategy to try to cajole a disenfranchised Messi into staying by basically ringing up his best mate during his holiday and telling him to do one.

Elite-level sport is ruthless, yes, but this decision currently makes little sense and Suarez the footballer deserved better.

Furthermore, Koeman has reportedly also told Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal that they are on the way out too.

Leicester are an astutely run club

In contrast to Barcelona, Leicester City appear a well-run club. They seem to have an actual targeted, researched and scouted transfer policy in place that underpins a long-term plan for the club.

For example, the club signed James Maddison to a long-term contract on Monday. Now this is not to say that the England international will stay at the club for the duration of the newly-inked four-year deal, but it does put the club in a position of strength when other clubs inevitably come knocking.

It is how they eked £80 million out of Manchester United for Harry Maguire and how they will squeeze Chelsea for £50 million plus for Ben Chilwell. Both are fine footballers but fine shouldn't cost £130 million – however, the Foxes made it a seller's market by having no requirement to sell and having their assets tied down to long-term contracts.

Compare that with Barcelona, whose incompetence has made it a buyer's market; they have a load of tat no one wants to buy, and they have made everyone aware that they consider their assets tat by treating them shoddily.

Wolfsburg take on Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

