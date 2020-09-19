Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the London club. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma but a knee injury limited him to just eight appearances.

Zappacosta has won 13 caps for Italy, the most recent of which came two years ago.

transfers Leicester in talks with Roma for Cengiz Under, says Rodgers 29 MINUTES AGO

Genoa, who avoided relegation last season with a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on the final day, begin their Serie A campaign against Crotone on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

transfers Barcelona have bids rejected for Aarons - reports AN HOUR AGO