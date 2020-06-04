Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said on Thursday.

The report added that Werner has a 55 million euro ($62.45 million) release clause which expires on June 15 and that Premier League club Chelsea had offered the 24-year-old a contract worth 200,000 pounds per week.

Werner is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals, four behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. He has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring 11 times.

