Football

Chelsea sign defender Chilwell on five-year contract

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed England left back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid 50 million pounds ($66 million) for the 23-year-old.

Chilwell made 99 league appearances for Leicester in five years at the club.

Football

Sport-Brighton soccer friendly among pilot events for return of fans to British sport

AN HOUR AGO

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," Chilwell told the London club's website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/08/26/chilwell-transfer-to-chelsea-confirmed.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."

Chilwell is Chelsea's third major signing foe the new season following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam respectively.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as Frank Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard's first campaign as manager. They begin the new season against Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept. 14.

($1 = 0.7583 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football

Barca need Messi to build new winning cycle, says technical secretary

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Transfer LIVE - Conflicting reports on Manchester United's Lionel Messi interest

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On