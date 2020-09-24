Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid around 22 million pounds ($28.01 million) for the 28-year-old who had three years left on his Rennes contract.

"I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team mates and can't wait to get started," Mendy told the club's website.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil future looks to be away from Arsenal, Sancho talks continue IN 2 MINUTES

Chelsea's decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga's dip in form since last season, with his latest error coming in their 2-0 defeat by champions Liverpool last Sunday.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football De Boer's Dutch appointment meets with Van Marwijk's approval AN HOUR AGO