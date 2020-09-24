Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid around 22 million pounds ($28.01 million) for the 28-year-old who had three years left on his Rennes contract.

"I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team mates and can't wait to get started," Mendy told the club's website.

Chelsea's decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga's dip in form since last season, with his latest error coming in their 2-0 defeat by champions Liverpool last Sunday.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

