Football

Chelsea target Jules Kounde set to join Barcelona after club agrees deal with Sevilla

FC Barcelona and Sevilla reached an agreement for Chelsea target Jules Kounde on Thursday. The French international will join Xavi Hernandez's team for a reported 50 million euros. The 23-year-old defender joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and made 133 appearances for the Andalusian club.

00:00:44, 15 minutes ago