Chelsea victory reaction: 'Why not?' - Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi shining at wing-back

Thomas Tuchel claimed his first win as Chelsea head coach following a 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday courtesy of goals from defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. On Callum Hudson-Odoi playing as a wing-back, Tuchel said he was a fan of the idea and did not see why not.

