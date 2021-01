Football

Chelsea video: 'You really dig deep!' - Thomas Tuchel reveals he was a Spurs fan growing up

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel joked on Thursday when he was asked if he supported local rivals Tottenham Hotspur when he was a young boy. He reassured Chelsea fans saying, "I'm absolutely aware that I work for the big rivals and you can be very, very sure that we do everything to beat them next week."

