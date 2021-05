Football

'Chelsea were better' - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane accepts defeat after Champions League exit

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane accepted graciously his team's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, saying that the Blues were the better side and deserved to get through to the final. Timo Werner and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet for the Blues.

00:00:38, 3 minutes ago